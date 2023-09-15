Livspace posts strong revenue growth in FY23; Ebitda loss narrows2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Business expansion, investment in branding and experience centres, and improving supply chain helped the company achieve high growth in the fiscal year.
Home décor startup Livspace, backed by US private equity firms TPG and KKR, recorded a significant jump in its topline and improved its financial health in the year through March 2023, a top executive told VCCircle.
