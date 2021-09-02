Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home decor startup KraftInn raises seed round from NVCL

Premium
KraftInn is helping the transition of home décor products towards nature-friendly options that are crafted out of sustainable materials. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 02:27 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • The company intends to utilize the funds in expanding its inventory and designs, and will also utilize a part of the raised investment in strengthening the marketing, sales, and distribution teams

Mumbai: KraftInn, a home décor startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL), through its North East Venture Fund.

Mumbai: KraftInn, a home décor startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL), through its North East Venture Fund.

KraftInn is helping the transition of home décor products towards nature-friendly options that are crafted out of sustainable materials including bamboo, water hyacinth, and cane, helping reverse climate change.

KraftInn is helping the transition of home décor products towards nature-friendly options that are crafted out of sustainable materials including bamboo, water hyacinth, and cane, helping reverse climate change.

“Climate change is one of the most pertinent issues of our generation and home décor companies need to change how we make things. We aspire to be India’s largest direct-to-customer sustainable home décor brand. We would like to thank NVCL for placing its trust in our vision. We would also like to thank NEATEHUB for investing their support and faith in our model," said Parikshit Borkotoky, CO-Founder, KraftInn.

The company intends to utilize the funds in expanding its inventory and designs. The startup will also utilize a part of the raised investment in strengthening the marketing, sales, and distribution teams.

“Our approach is to directly reach out to the target customers and build a digitally native brand. In addition to this, we closely work with the customers to understand their preferences and habits in real-time. This equips us with the required understanding that goes into building the new products. Our approach is our key USP," said Pramathesh Borkotoky, CO-Founder, KraftInn.

