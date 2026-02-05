How startups are turning India’s home interiors into a DIY marketplace
As homeowners increasingly source tiles, laminates and finishes themselves, investors are backing materials-focused platforms like Material Depot, alongside, but separate from, execution-led interior design firms.
MUMBAI: As Indian homeowners become more involved in choosing how their homes look and what goes into them, investors are beginning to back startups that focus not on designing entire interiors, but on helping consumers directly discover and buy materials, bypassing traditional interior designers and full-stack execution firms.