HomeLane banks on commercial interior design business to drive growth
Summary
- For HomeLane, which forayed into the commercial interior design segment earlier this year, the vertical will account for 10% of the company’s revenue this year at about ₹80 crore of business, says co-founder Srikanth Iyer.
Home interior design services provider HomeLane expects its commercial segment to drive growth, according to co-founder Srikanth Iyer.
