HomeLane raises $50 million in Series E funding, led by IIFL AMC

“HomeLane is at the forefront of digitization of home interiors space which has largely been an unorganised play. With HomeLane’s design expertise, technology and efficient process, they have shown a strong ability to provide a predictable and consistent experience to customers. HomeLane has been highly capital efficient and has been able to achieve cash profitability which is a first in the category," said Chetan Naik, fund manager, private equity at IIFL AMC.