Honeywell partners IISc's SID to fund deep science startups

BENGALURU : Industrial technology major Honeywell International Inc. on Tuesday partnered with the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to fund and support deep science startups with societal impact.

Deep science and deep technology (DS-DT) startups refer to those that work on novel game-changing technologies that offer significant advances over those currently in use.

Without disclosing the quantum of funds, Honeywell said it will use its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to support startups working on science and technology projects unrelated to the company’s core areas of work but that addresses major societal problems.

“India spends less than 0.7% of its GDP on R&D while the developed countries spend an average of 2%...The need for research is paramount and startups are critical to the ecosystem of R&D," said Akshay Bellare, president, Honeywell India.

SID is well equipped to nurture and grow startups by providing access to the right technology, lab infrastructure, seed funding, mentoring, and human capital, said professor B. Gurumoorthy, chief executive, SID.

Under SID, the startups will benefit from the research and patents of IISC and a longer incubation period of 6-7 years in contrast with the average of 2-3 years, Gurumoorthy said.

To begin with, Honeywell funds have been deployed to support six startups – Azooka Labs, Siamaf Healthcare, Protein Design, Mimyk Medical Simulations, HealthSeq Precision Medicine, and PathShodh Healthcare. Three of the six startups are working to solve challenges related to covid-19.

Honeywell and SID are currently evaluating more startups that can help create technologies to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges.

