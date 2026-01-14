Hornbill, Dragon Funds, others eye KreditBee stake ahead of IPO
MUMBAI : Investment firms including Hornbill Capital and Japan’s MUFG-backed Dragon Funds are evaluating a stake in lending startup KreditBee as part of a proposed $100–120 million fundraise ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering, three people familiar with the matter said.