Hospitality startups garner investor interest as leisure travel shows strong rec

Pankaj Parwanda, co-founder, GoStops said that the demand recovery curve has become stronger after the second lockdown for hospitality sector. India saw a severe second covid 19 wave in April and May leading to restrictions and curfews in several states. According to him, the world has learned how to deal with covid with a ready playbook which states that people tend to travel when the positivity rate is low and they stay home when it is high. This trend is driven by younger segment -- the Gen Z and millennials -- who are mobile and have no attachment in the city life. Similarly, the luxury segment is witnessing revenge travel.