Hot startup Gopuff tries to raise money again
Instant-delivery company is negotiating a credit line of up to $300 million after delayed IPO
Gopuff is seeking to borrow up to $300 million as a cash cushion, according to people familiar with its plans, as it tries to navigate slowing growth in its instant-delivery business, falling valuations for tech companies and a weakening economy.