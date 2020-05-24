How a good exit opens up new opportunities

Varun Shoor was 17 years old when he told his father he wanted to start a digital business instead of going to college. He got the go-ahead. What he didn’t get from his father, who had a hand tools factory in Jalandhar, was the money to buy a domain name for his startup. Shoor had blown up an earlier handout on web design projects that didn’t pay off. So he wasn’t getting any more money from his father.

The domain name came from a chat room where a generous soul from Japan said he had no use for Kayako.com anymore. So Kayako—the name of a she-ghost in Japanese folklore—became Shoor’s customer service software startup that grew into a global business, from its inception in 2001 to its acquisition by US-based ESW Capital in 2018.

Now he’s in stealth mode with his second startup, whose name he prefers not to disclose. Shoor does reveal it’s an HR tech startup which defies conventional wisdom by primarily targeting the India market instead of focusing on global enterprise customers as Kayako and other Indian SaaS companies have done so far.

Taking a bet on the India story may seem foolish at a time when negative GDP is being projected, but Shoor believes things will look different in a year or two during which time he can experiment with his offerings. One of the things he’s experimenting with is the business model.

Indirect route

“If you want to build a pure SaaS product or venture-scale business for India, that’s almost impossible. My approach to this market is to generate revenue from a platform in the HR tech space rather than trying to build a product for revenue directly," says Shoor. For example, a payday loan would be easier on a platform plugging in multiple entities, compared to a pure HR tech product for enterprises.

“When people look at the West and say they’re going to create a company with $100 million annual revenue in India, the market may not be ready for that. But there are ways to create India-specific business models if you can be in the flow of money and charge indirectly by creating a platform where multiple stakeholders take slices of whatever services you’re providing."

As for the India story, while there’s no denying the damage to the business environment, he believes the demographic dividend will eventually kick in again given the large number of people entering the workforce and consumption demand from over a billion people. In the interim, he can focus on finding product-market fit.

Shoor, whose earlier venture took off in the year of 9/11 and had double-digit revenue growth rate through the 2008 recession, is clearly not a believer in waiting for the picture perfect moment to launch a startup. “This lead time for an early stage company can be spent on market research, building an MVP (minimum viable product), testing the hypothesis, getting customer feedback, iterating rapidly on that, and having a product ready to scale when the market is upbeat."

He feels privileged to have money in the bank to build his startup. But Shoor feels any startup that managed to raise money to last till 2022, and can keep burn rate down to ride out the crisis, is in a good position to build “companies of the future."

Digital transformation and consumer behaviour during the pandemic will open opportunities for new efficiencies and ways of interacting. “Some of the best businesses will be created today when people are actually constrained to survive and thrive."

At the same time, he has first-hand experience of how hard it is to raise money for a new venture at this time. After bootstrapping his first venture, and feeling that he had missed the opportunity to make it a category leader early on, he wanted VC funding for his new venture. “Being a second time entrepreneur, I felt it was going to be super easy for me to raise money."

He was shuttling between Mumbai, Bengaluru and London, where he had shifted Kayako’s HQ before its acquisition. “Investors were upbeat. I was a week away from two investor meetings where I expected to raise money," says Shoor. Then covid-19 started spreading rapidly and sentiment turned dramatically. “Everyone developed cold feet across the world. So I might have to fund my own venture for two years."

Learning from errors

What made him sell Kayako and start up again? Shoor felt helpdesk software had become commoditized and he couldn’t see himself running “just another company" in this market.“I had my crazy share of mistakes running Kayako. The biggest was letting go of the lead I had in this space before Zendesk and Freshdesk came in. Hats off to them for taking the right decisions."

He had tasted success in his early 20s, driving around in a blue Mercedes convertible. “It was fun being bootstrapped and not having someone to answer to. But it was an insulated success. I could’ve learned faster if I had got more exposure," says Shoor. “In hindsight, I could’ve taken more risk for much better outcomes. I should’ve moved to Delhi earlier (from Jalandhar) or even gone to the US."

He wanted to take another shot at creating “something bigger and better," which pushed him to explore exit opportunities. “I was lucky enough to sell when the market was high and I’m excited to see what else is up there. That’s a privilege that comes from an exit."

Dropping out of formal education to become a teen entrepreneur and make a success of it is the stuff of legend. Shoor tempers it by pointing out that he came from an upper middle class family. The worst case scenario if he failed was going to work in his father’s factory or returning to studies. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are celebrated as dropouts who became billionaires, but “they had a family background where they could take risks," he says. “If I had been from a middle class family and had kids and EMIs, I’m not sure I would’ve taken those risks. There are entrepreneurs who do that; they’re far more courageous than I could ever be."

One thing he wants to guard against is the complacency of a second-time entrepreneur with success under his belt. The landscape has evolved and the startup scene is far more competitive.

“When I was 25, I was a programmer who had tasted success with a product I had made. A lot of the entrepreneurs you meet now, who’re in their 20s, they understand markets and scale, they’re hungrier than I was at their age," says Shoor.

VCs have also evolved. When he pitched to a global VC in Delhi in 2006, “they didn’t get SaaS; they were interested in e-commerce. They didn’t believe you could sell products to the US market from India."

But now, the ecosystem supports diverse innovations. Shoor finds the tech space here coming up with software products that are way ahead of what you get in Europe. He’s diving headlong into this ferment to prove to himself he’s as good as the best of the lot.

Malavika Velayanikal is a Consulting Editor with Mint. She tweets @vmalu

