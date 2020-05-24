How a good exit opens up new opportunities

Dropping out of formal education to become a teen entrepreneur and make a success of it is the stuff of legend. Shoor tempers it by pointing out that he came from an upper middle class family. The worst case scenario if he failed was going to work in his father’s factory or returning to studies. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are celebrated as dropouts who became billionaires, but “they had a family background where they could take risks," he says. “If I had been from a middle class family and had kids and EMIs, I’m not sure I would’ve taken those risks. There are entrepreneurs who do that; they’re far more courageous than I could ever be."