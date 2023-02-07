How angel tax continues to fail startup India
99% of India’s startups have not received any of the govt’s income tax benefits
Angel tax epitomizes how unintended consequences can undo the best of intentions. Section 56(2)(viib) of the tax code taxes the difference between the issue price of unlisted securities and its fair market value (FMV), which needs to be determined by a merchant banker either using book value or discounted cash flow method. Introduced in 2012 as a “measure to prevent generation and circulation of unaccounted money", it arose due to a prominent political leader’s company receiving unaccounted share premium of ₹277 crore.