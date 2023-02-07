Angel tax epitomizes how unintended consequences can undo the best of intentions. Section 56(2)(viib) of the tax code taxes the difference between the issue price of unlisted securities and its fair market value (FMV), which needs to be determined by a merchant banker either using book value or discounted cash flow method. Introduced in 2012 as a “measure to prevent generation and circulation of unaccounted money", it arose due to a prominent political leader’s company receiving unaccounted share premium of ₹277 crore.

Since 2016, this section has been aggressively misapplied to Indian startup’s raising funds from investors. It was called angel tax as it applied primarily to Indian angel investors—HNIs and family offices who invested in startups. Despite the name, it was applied on startups and not the investor. The impact was restricted primarily to early-stage startups as most of the capital in later stages comes from foreign funds. An analysis of the largest funding rounds of 2021 and 2022 puts investments by Indian funds in the low single digits in terms of capital.

Sebi-registered alternative investment funds and non-residents were exempt. Budget 2023 expanded it to include foreign investors, despite many such investors being registered and regulated by their securities regulators. Yet their investments would expose the startup to angel tax. Extending the scope of this to non-residents is not the parity sought by the industry.The misapplication of angel tax on Indian startups was diabolical. Tax officials questioned valuations by comparing them to actual performance. Deviations were taken as a sign of money laundering, thus attracting the section. Investors wouldn’t invest further as any capital would be used to clear the angel tax liability. Numerous startups have shut down due to this, with entrepreneurs choosing to set up in Singapore or the US instead of India. India has lost job creators due to this section.

A startup in India has two definitions—one by the income tax department and one by DPIIT. The DPIIT definition of a startup is a company or firm with revenues of less than ₹100crore, a tenure of less than 10 years and one that is not a subsidiary or spin-off of another entity. DPIIT has registered over 84,000 startups through this simple, objective definition.

To avail income tax benefits, a DPIIT startup meets criteria stated in Section 80IAC, i.e., incorporation between 1April 2016 and 1 April 2024, and deemed “innovative" by the Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB)—a group of bureaucrats. Less than 1% of India’s 84,000 startups are IMB-certified. 99% of India’s startups have not received the government’s income tax benefits, including tax holidays, carry forward of accumulated losses due to shareholding changes, exemption from angel tax and deferment of Esop tax for employees.

These tax benefits exist only on paper and have no impact on startups. Reform of this IMB framework was highlighted in the 2023 Economic Survey to prevent startups from flipping overseas. Instead of IMB, all AIF-funded startups should qualify for tax benefits. Safeguards like minimum investment, and dematerialization of securities can be used to prevent abuse.

The fevered pitch on angel tax, along with the failure of IMB framework, prompted the introduction of a new measure called “Form 2" to exempt DPIIT startups from angel tax. This is an unfortunate case of the cure being as bad as the disease. Form 2 gives exemption for seven years, provided a startup doesn’t make loans or advances, invest in shares or make capital contributions. Therefore, benign activity like a salary advance, vendor advance, rental deposit, Esop trust, stock M&A, creating a subsidiary violate Form 2. This is pushing startups to move overseas.

Considering the host of anti-abuse measures introduced since 2012 such as disclosure of all unlisted investments in tax returns, mandatory disclosure of PANs, reporting all securities transactions to the tax department, why does angel tax need to exist? Listed firms are exempt due to dematerialization, which startups will gladly do and undertake as they scale. The ecosystem is willing to combat this menace of illicit funds, but it’s sick of being the collateral damage to ill-conceived regulations being misapplied to them.

India’s approach of legislation to catch crooks at the cost of innocent citizens is driving the good actors out and will result in the exact opposite effect—of being left only with crooks. It’s reminiscent of Gresham’s Law—of how the counterfeit drives out the genuine.

Siddarth Pai is co-founder of VC firm 3one4 Capital