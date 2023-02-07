How angel tax continues to fail startup India

Sebi-registered alternative investment funds and non-residents were exempt. Budget 2023 expanded it to include foreign investors, despite many such investors being registered and regulated by their securities regulators. Yet their investments would expose the startup to angel tax. Extending the scope of this to non-residents is not the parity sought by the industry.The misapplication of angel tax on Indian startups was diabolical. Tax officials questioned valuations by comparing them to actual performance. Deviations were taken as a sign of money laundering, thus attracting the section. Investors wouldn’t invest further as any capital would be used to clear the angel tax liability. Numerous startups have shut down due to this, with entrepreneurs choosing to set up in Singapore or the US instead of India. India has lost job creators due to this section.

