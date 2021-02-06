How Easy To Pitch is acting as a catalyst between investors and startups

India is the home to 21 unicorns and has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. In the past decade, the number of startups existing in the country are on a steep rise. According to a report – India is projected to have over 60,000 startups and 100 companies with a valuation crossing $1 billion by 2025. However, this exponential boom in the start-up ecosystem is widening the gap between the number of start-ups and accelerators.

Incepted by IIM alumnus- Priyanka Madnani and Nikhil Parmar, Easy To Pitch fleshes out winning business ideas followed by building influential business plans and pitch decks. The startup is based on the idea of making the ‘founders pitch ready’ by going beyond the conventional approach of creating pitch decks and working on the valuation aspects to maximize the chances of fundraising for long-term benefits.

The journey

Easy to Pitch was incepted out of Priyanka’s own experiences. Prior to this, she started Cheapest and Nearest – a vendor listing platform that made her go through the struggles of preparing a professional yet impactful pitch deck for funding. This made her realize the need for making the ‘founders pitch ready’.

India is one of the biggest emerging start-up hubs globally. According to the estimates, India’s startup ecosystem is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 12-15% YoY. Given the present market dynamics, there is a huge gap between the number of start-ups establishing and incubators and accelerators preparing them for fundraising.





