How Easy To Pitch is acting as a catalyst between investors and startups

India is the home to 21 unicorns and has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. In the past decade, the number of startups existing in the country are on a steep rise. According to a report – India is projected to have over 60,000 startups and 100 companies with a valuation crossing $1 billion by 2025. However, this exponential boom in the start-up ecosystem is widening the gap between the number of start-ups and accelerators.

The journey

Easy to Pitch was incepted out of Priyanka's own experiences. Prior to this, she started Cheapest and Nearest – a vendor listing platform that made her go through the struggles of preparing a professional yet impactful pitch deck for funding. This made her realize the need for making the 'founders pitch ready'.

India is one of the biggest emerging start-up hubs globally. According to the estimates, India’s startup ecosystem is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 12-15% YoY. Given the present market dynamics, there is a huge gap between the number of start-ups establishing and incubators and accelerators preparing them for fundraising.