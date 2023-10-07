How Indian startups are contributing to India's $5 trillion economy goal? Explained
Indian startups driving economic growth through sectors like EV, Fintech, and job creation. India's startup ecosystem is contributing to the country's $5 trillion economy goal.
Indian startups have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with the country emerging as the third-largest ecosystem for ventures globally. The Indian government has been proactive in supporting aspiring entrepreneurs through various initiatives including the Startup India scheme.