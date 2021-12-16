India is highly dominated by experienced and leading family business owners. They are ambitious and have a myriad of resources to turn around the whole industry. As per the stats - India is recognized as the world’s largest family business ecosystem. In addition, family businesses are considered the backbone of India, considering the number of resources and their well-established business operations.

According to a recent study – around 64% of family-owned businesses are optimistic about their business performance in the ongoing fiscal amid the economic uncertainty and ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a majority of 51% of such businesses see opportunities for growth in the domestic market. Considering the pace of digital adoption in the world, these plans can only be achieved by implementing new-age technologies and methodologies to overshadow their conventional business practices.

Commenting on the pace at which the world is moving towards digitization, Sarth Jain, Co- founder, of Xponents said, “The world is undergoing rapid digital transformation.With advanced technologies and new trends coming into the picture, the existing advantages of traditional businesses will likely be nolonger relevant in the accelerated technological progression of the world."

“On the other hand, the Indian startup ecosystem- the third-largest in the world is equipped with technology experts who can deliver products or services to disrupt the present market. This calls for an immediate need to align both family business and startup ecosystem to bridge the technological gap and create new values for exponential growth," he added.

Evolving market and customer landscape

As customer expectations and market forces are changing. Many traditional family businesses have realized the need to evolve with market needs and rethink the way they run their business.In order to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving market, family businesses need to have a system in place to adapt to dynamic industry needs.

Speaking about adapting to the market’s changing landscape, Sarth further added, “Family businesses are taking proactive steps to keep their business safe even during tough times while preparing to invest their trust in the next-generation to drive their business digitally."

This opens new avenues for tech-savvy startups to synergize and scale with large family businesses. While many of the business’s standard operating procedures remain the same, there are certain ways in which startups can automate conventional business practices for exponential growth. On contrary, tech-savvy startups can leverage the customer base of traditional businesses and create more use cases for technology for exceptional growth and scalability. Additionally, the ease in access to funding from traditional businesses can help startups in providing newer avenues for innovation and growth.

Need to leverage technology

Though family businesses have a strong presence and high sales number, it still becomes a necessity to evolve with a dynamic market environment. This involves leveraging technology to become digitally transformed in the present world of business. It clearly shows how family businesses are creating new avenues for tech-savvy startups to offer their products and services to the already established.

“Family businesses need to have a mindset to adopt and synergize with new technological developments brought in by startups for the scalability of their existing businesses. Also, they can contribute towards the growth of startups," Jain added.

Tech-savvy startups can disrupt traditional businesses and help them achieve higher operational efficiencies. With the increased use of technology, it can also provide a better customer experience by improving scale and expediting the service/product delivery process.

Summing up

Traditional businesses counting on the capabilities of tech-savvy startups can open new doors of business opportunities in the market and create employment for the next generation. As India ushers towards digitization, there is a strong need to establish a robust infrastructure where traditional businesses can act as industry leaders and provide an established platform to help tech-savvy startups reshape the industry with their innovation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.