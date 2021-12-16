How Indian traditional businesses can help tech-savvy startups

This opens new avenues for tech-savvy startups to synergize and scale with large family businesses. While many of the business’s standard operating procedures remain the same, there are certain ways in which startups can automate conventional business practices for exponential growth. On contrary, tech-savvy startups can leverage the customer base of traditional businesses and create more use cases for technology for exceptional growth and scalability. Additionally, the ease in access to funding from traditional businesses can help startups in providing newer avenues for innovation and growth.