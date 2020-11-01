How iXceed is helping start-ups to boost their business?

Hiring the right talent today is much difficult than it was years ago. The past seven months have been extremely challenging for almost every organization. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there are increased layoffs, salary cuts, and job insecurities revolving around the long-term remote work. But does that mean – small scale start-ups are going to sink amid the current situation?

Founded by Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions has its deliberate efforts underway to deal with the present business dynamics persisting due to the pandemic and non- pandemic situation. With strategic acquisition management and recruitment solutions, it is helping small scale start-ups to overcome the industry challenges and move in the right direction.

iXceed Solutionsbuilds technology driven HR practices across Europe, Asia, and the USA marketto fuel sustainable business growth. It caters to Fortune 500 companieswith its robust talent and workforce solutions that redefine the way the industry enforces talent management practices.

“The present market scenario is demanding for start-ups amid the competitive landscape and pandemic situation. One of the crucial ways to get through is acquiring the right set of people and embedding tactical talent practices with disruptive technology solutions.We are constantly emphasizing on using cutting-edge technology solutions and toolsets to design a functional approach that opens a plethora of business opportunities to small scale start-up for global expansion", says Yogita Tulsiani, Director and Founder of Ixceed Solutions.

Establishing a pool of talent that is placed strategically in relevant positions is imperative to add more to business value. In addition to delivering deliberate recruitment solutions to well-established organizations, iXceed Solutions focuses on developing innovative strategies that assist the start-ups in shaping up their workforce. Using the power of new-age technologies – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it allocates talent in the right way and identifies the internal capabilities of talent that further boosts efficiency and productivity of the workforce.

“While expanding in the USA and West Asia market, we witnessedthat the regions offer myriad of business opportunities that can be acquired by Indian companies. Thus, we are formulating workforce strategies that are helpful for start-ups and scale-ups to expand in the Asia Pacific and Europe," she added.

iXceed Solutions is consistent with its strategic moves planned for India based small scale businesses and start-ups to achieve global footprints.Furthermore, it is helping early age Japanese learning organizations for expansion to the international market. In addition, it is helping large scale Indian System integrators (SIs) to expand in East European markets like Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, etc.

“We recently engaged with iXceed solutions for assisting us with a critical position. This role was a strategic one from the perspective of entry into South East Asian market. We found the iXceed team to be quick & responsive to our needs. They, not only understood the specifications of the role, but also the cultural challenges of scaling up in new geography. They recommended us the candidates who fit the bill almost perfectly,which shortened the turnaround time by 80%. We would recommend the services of iXceed solutions to scale-ups who are looking to expand or organizations who are looking to hire for leadership roles," says Ramashis Biswas / HR Head –Shuttl.

To help the clients capitalize on long-term business growth and sustenance, iXceed Solutions has recently entered into the digital marketing segment. It provides tailored online marketing solutions including strategy formulation, varied types of content creation, executing targeted campaigns, search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO) to social media marketing (SMM).

Since its inception in 2018, iXceed has aggressively planned its expansion and growing at a fast pace. It has acquired a few prominent clients in the industry including Oracle, NIIT, and Infosys and still attracting a huge base to spread its outreach. As part of the expansion plans, the company has recently forayed into the European market with a dedicated branch office in the United Kingdom.

