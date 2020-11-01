How iXceed is helping start-ups to boost their business?

“We recently engaged with iXceed solutions for assisting us with a critical position. This role was a strategic one from the perspective of entry into South East Asian market. We found the iXceed team to be quick & responsive to our needs. They, not only understood the specifications of the role, but also the cultural challenges of scaling up in new geography. They recommended us the candidates who fit the bill almost perfectly,which shortened the turnaround time by 80%. We would recommend the services of iXceed solutions to scale-ups who are looking to expand or organizations who are looking to hire for leadership roles," says Ramashis Biswas / HR Head –Shuttl.