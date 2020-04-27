Bike-sharing startups such as Bounce, Yulu and VOGO are anticipate a higher demand post-covid, as experts believe that self-driven two-wheelers pose a lower risk of contagion in comparison with shared cabs.

Mobility startups are now planning to introduce longer rental options and new pricing models. Earlier bike-sharing start-ups focused mostly on the daily commute segment which included office goers and people looking to commute from metro and bus stations to home and vice versa.

However, founders of mobility firms believe that the use case will expand beyond just daily commuters and office goers, post-covid.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO at Bounce, said that demand for driverless solutions is expected to peak after the lockdown is lifted.

“We will also see people moving from crowded public transport to self-ride scooters where the pricing is the same or lower than public transport," he added.

Anand Ayyadurai, CEO of VOGO said, “We believe that the need for safe, affordable personal mobility cuts across consumer segments. We expect to continue to serve the office goers in large volumes. However, we also expect our customer base will reflect the larger populace in the diversity of commute needs we service, and not just be limited to office trips (post lockdown)."

According to news reports from China—the epicenter of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak— daily commuters returned to bike-sharing platforms after the government partially lifted lockdown in March.

Zhang Liubo, chief disinfection expert at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommended shared bicycles and two-wheelers as a low-risk category of public transport compared to buses and metros, according to a report by Chinese state media Xinhua last month.

Mobility firms in India are already rushing to implement disinfectant measures for their shared vehicles, and new subscription options for commuters looking to use vehicles for longer periods.

Hallekere said that Bounce has already started disinfecting and sanitizing bikes with antimicrobial solutions that can deeply sanitize surfaces. VOGO, Yulu have also taken similar measures to dispel away fears that shared bikes could put users at a higher risk of infection.

In addition, bike-sharing platforms are preparing to introduce daily, weekly, and even monthly rental options. This is a departure from the earlier pricing models where users were charged only for each trip.

Currently, VOGO and Yulu operate on a docked station model where users pick-up and drop bikes at designated parking stations across the city. While Bounce operates on a dockless model where users and pick-up and dorp scooters anywhere within city limits.

Apart from bike-sharing platforms, four-wheeler rental startup Zoomcar is also expanding its subscription options expecting a wider use case for commuters who prefer four-wheeler-based mobility options.

“Over and above the historical use cases, we see more demand for very short term use cases given the hygiene/safety factor. This would be a clear alternative to Ola/Uber. We expect to see a significant spike in demand for personal mobility post lockdown. We are preparing for a 3-4X jump in demand," said a Zoomcar spokeswoman in an emailed response.

