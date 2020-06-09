How Ola is hunkering down to ride out the storm

As the domestic business declines, Ola could get a reprieve in its international markets. Since early 2018, it has established large operations in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The company has had a mixed record in Australia and New Zealand where it has been able to challenge Uber in some cities while struggling in others. But both Ola and Uber are contending with the aggressive expansion of Didi Chuxing, the Chinese transportation giant and a small shareholder in Ola. Didi has been outspending its rivals in offering driver incentives and discounts and was increasing its market share before the pandemic.