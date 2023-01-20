This technological revolution has markedly affected the finance industry, which has witnessed the emergence of several startups that are leveraging AI and data science to predict cash flow events, assess creditworthiness and detect frauds. Startups using AI are making better data-driven decisions, increasing profits directly by efficient targeting, automating repetitive tasks, and much more to unlock competitive advantages. Consequently, we have made great headway in financial inclusion being able to significantly increase penetration to the previously un-serviced population. Moreover, the global spending on AI is projected to be more than $110 billion by 2024, almost double of the total from 2020.