How startups changed Thiruvananthapuram

How startups changed Thiruvananthapuram10 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:29 AM IST
The city’s growing tech ecosystem is creating jobs while redefining its physical and cultural landscape
Thiruvananthapuram has undergone a remarkable transformation as a hub for entrepreneurship. The city is home to 3,500 startups, according to estimates
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : More than 30 years ago, Martijn Van Der Spek arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital city, for a short stint as a student from The Netherlands. He came back again as an employee of a Dutch company 22 years ago, drawn by the promise of the Technopark, a large technology park that started in 1995. The park has now expanded to accommodate more than 200 companies and employs a large portion of the IT workforce in Kerala.
