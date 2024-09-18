How these SaaS startups are making life harder for everyone else
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Sep 2024, 06:03 PM IST
SummaryRecord growth achieved by a few outliers such as Wiz and Rubrik has raised the bar for other software startups in a tough funding environment.
Hot streaks at a few software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups are driving the measure of success out of reach for many others, undermining the also-rans’ prospects for the most lucrative exits.
