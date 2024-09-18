How these SaaS startups are making life harder for everyone else

That was no problem for cybersecurity startup Wiz, which reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue 18 months after its launch in 2020 and barreled on to a current ARR of $500 million. Wiz this May raised $1 billion in venture capital at a $12 billion valuation. Alphabet earlier this year was even in advanced talks to purchase the company for $23 billion, although the effort fell apart and Wiz said it would pursue an eventual IPO instead.