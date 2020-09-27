How this ERP solutions provider is redefining the online education system

The outbreak of covid-19 is seething over the world. It has wreaked havoc in the education system with the closure of academic institutions. Due to no physical movement, the structure of teaching, assessing, and management of administrative operations are predominantly affected. It has reminded the Indian education system to realise the need for a rigorous transformation.

According to the estimates of UNESCO, the shutdown orders due to the ongoing pandemic situation have affected more than 1.5 billion students and 63 million teachers across 188 countries. The critical situation that emerged due to the exacerbating crisis has resulted in a radical shift from offline teaching methods to online learning at all levels. With everything being virtual, the schools and colleges are leveraging new age technology solutions to empower remote learning for students of all age groups.

MasterSoft, a ERP solutions provider in the country takes on streamlining the everyday work processes of schools, colleges, and universities through its integrated cloud-based solution.

The move to the online education model

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the years old conventional system to virtual education models. Taking a shift from offline management of academic and non-academic operations to automated management systems, while ensuring transparency across departments is not a cakewalk. To implement this seamless transition, MasterSoft features comprehensive ERP solutions that support digital transformation and motivate immersive learning experience.

Commenting on the same, Mr.Gurudev Somani, Director, Mastersoft “ While supporting institutions today during these challenging times , MasterSoft is continuously working on future technology platform which are AI enabled to support tomorrow’s educational institutions. MasterSoft partner institutions are the first to adopt technology enabled innovations thus improving student learning’s and creating a better tomorrow for teachers and institutions."

,MasterSoft bets on versatile solutions that enable the students and teachers to adapt to the new normal. Apart from developing an innovative framework for imparting education, the company focuses on a multi-faceted digital approach to meet the existing educational needs. It syncs the operations of all academic and non-academic departments and simplifies the process of online admissions, fee collection, real-time attendance monitoring, and school management system. Additionally, the secured solution enables the teachers to create competitive question banks, prevent malpractices during the online examination, and provide data-driven reports to identify the learning gaps of the students.

Market share and growth

The majority of students across the country experienced interruptions in learning due to the pandemic. It has opened up multiple avenues for MasterSoft to disrupt the traditional management system and drive efficiency. The company serves prominent educational institutions in India with an extensive range of products that are proven to be time tested and improves work efficacy.

Today, the company has partnered with over 2000 institutions helping 10,000+ academicians across the country. With fresh ERP solutions, the company has created a dominant presence across 20 states in more than 100 cities.

