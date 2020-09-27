How this ERP solutions provider is redefining the online education system

,MasterSoft bets on versatile solutions that enable the students and teachers to adapt to the new normal. Apart from developing an innovative framework for imparting education, the company focuses on a multi-faceted digital approach to meet the existing educational needs. It syncs the operations of all academic and non-academic departments and simplifies the process of online admissions, fee collection, real-time attendance monitoring, and school management system. Additionally, the secured solution enables the teachers to create competitive question banks, prevent malpractices during the online examination, and provide data-driven reports to identify the learning gaps of the students.