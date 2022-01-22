Recently, TechEagle partnered with the Government of Meghalaya carry out India’s first hybrid e-VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drone delivery of lifesaving medicines. It successfully loaded its state-of-the-art e-VTOL Drone AquilaX2 with medical essentials to take off from Nongstoin District Hospital vertically like a helicopter. Upon reaching the mission height, it converted automatically into fixed-wing (like passenger aircraft) mode to travel an aerial distance of 25 km at 90 kmph speed to reach Maweit PHC (primary healthcare centre), where it automatically converted itself back to rotary-wing mode to land vertically like a helicopter to handover the box to a doctor at the center.