How this Indian insurance startup aspires to reach masses with low-cost services

We are present across the country, with a stronghold on the northern and western ends of the country. And this region contributes around 55-60% of our book. We are focusing on building deeper market penetration in the Eastern and Southern parts of India, which currently accounts for around 45% of our overall business. However, we need to go deeper and at Insurance Dekho we aspire to have one InsuranceDekho advisor in every village of India, which is nearly 6 lakhs.