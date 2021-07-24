HR Tech startup Hyreo raises funds from Callapina Capital, others

“HRTech is fast evolving as a preferred sector of focus given the need to automate and build efficiencies amidst high volume and lower budgets. The opportunity globally is $30 billion and the new normal has clearly accelerated the need to address the same. We are extremely happy to support Hyreo in their mission to automate the process through technology and deep industry understanding," said Anas Rahman Junaid, one of the investors and founder of Hurun India.