iXceed – HR-Tech start-up, now expands its portfolio services by offering digital marketing in tandem with the clients’ demands.

iXceed to offer clients with a uniquely tailored digital marketing solution that ranges from strategy formulation , varied types of content including video content , running targeted campaigns ,search engine marketing (SEM) , search engine optimization (SEO) to social media marketing (SMM) ,that will always keep them on their customers' radar.

Ms Yogita Tulsiani, M.D, iXceed Solutions said," While consumers may not leave the safety of their homes any time soon, they have unabated access to their mobile phones, iPods, laptops, and PCs. That gives the brands the opportunity to renew old relationships and create new ones by using existing social media channels as well as push notifications."

Digital marketing unleashes a brand’s complete potential to offer the best experience to their customers. In the current financial scenario, the pandemic-stricken market demands a little “extra" effort from the companies. In a world of social distancing and quarantines, digital marketing is the only way to connect the companies to their current, displaced and new customers.

The company will be targeting and offering services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and larger global corporations in Europe, US and India with the opportunity to scale up their operations and explore new markets via digital media.

Marketers—as the advocates for the consumers in every business—have a critical role to play. Digital Marketing is a major driver for most of the organization’s growth agenda and Ixceed wants to drive that growth for the brands.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated