Home >Companies >Start-ups >Hurun Rich List 2021: Meet India's wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs under 40

Hurun Rich List 2021: Meet India's wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs under 40

Flipkart co-founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal stands at 7th and 8th rank in the Hurun’s Rich List with a net worth of 8,000 crore and 7,800 crore, respectively.
2 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Media.net's Divyank Turakhia, 39, has topped the Hurun Rich List 2021 with net worth of 12,500 crore

IIFL Wealth and Hurun India today released the "IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020", which shows the cumulative wealth of the country's wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of Rs1,000 crore, aged 40.

Here are the top 10 names in the list of IIFL Wealth and Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2021:

1. Media.net's Divyank Turakhia - The 39-year-old has topped the Hurun Rich List 2021 with net worth of 12,500 crore.

2. BrowserStack's Nakul Aggarwal - Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack has ranked 2nd in the Hurun's Rich List 2021 by registering a total wealth of 12,400 crore.

3. BrowserStack's Ritesh Arora - Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of BrowserStack, has ranked 3rd in the Hurun's Rich List 2021 with net worth of 12,400 crore.

4. Neha Narkhede & family - Neha Narkhede, co-founder and Head of Engineering, at Confluent has ranked 4th in the Hurun's Rich List 2021 with net worth of 12,200 crore.

5. Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath - Nikhil Kamath, 35, co-founded Zerodha, India’s largest trading platform by volume, has ranked 5th in the Hurun's Rich List 2021 with a whopping wealth of 11,100 crore.

6. Think & Learn's Riju Ravindran - Riju Ravindran, the founder of online education platform Byju, has secured the 6th spot in the list by registering a total wealth of 8,100 crore.

7. Flipkart's Binny Bansal - Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal (38) stands at 7th rank in the Hurun's Rich List with a net worth of 8,000 crore.

8. Flipkart's Sachin Bansal - Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal (40) stands at 8th rank in the Hurun's Rich List with a net worth of 7,800 crore.

9. ANI Technologies's Bhavish Aggarwal - Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal (36), who has seen a growth of 114% in the year 2021, holds the 9th rank with 7,500 crore.

10. Oravel Stays's Ritesh Agarwal - Oyo Room's Ritesh Agarwal (27) has registered a growth of 40%. He has ranked 10th with a whopping wealth of 6,300 crore.

