India's fast-growing start-up ecosystem has led to adding three 'unicorns' per month in 2021 to nearly double the overall number of startups valued at over $1 billion to 51 as of end-August, a report stated on Thursday.

As per the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021, most of the startup founders have either studied from IIT Delhi or IIM Ahmedabad and the average age of founders on the list was 39 years.

The report has also mentioned that founders of gaming start-up Zupee, Dilsher Singh & Siddhant Saurabh are the youngest on the list at the age of 25.

The list said IITs and IIMs are the biggest bases to churn out successful entrepreneurs, stating that 17 founders graduated from IIT Delhi, followed by 15 from IIT Bombay and 13 from IIT Kanpur, while IIM-Ahmedabad was the favourite post-graduation school with 13 founders in the list.

Bengaluru is home to 31 startups in the list, followed by Delhi NCR at 18 and Mumbai trails with 13.

From an age perspective, 11 co-founders of companies in the list were under 30 years, while 15 were above 50 years, it said.

The top investors in the Gazelles and Cheetahs in the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021 are Sequoia, followed by Tiger Global with 37 and 18 investments, respectively.

Further, the report also stated that Indian start-ups founded in the 2000s with a valuation of at least ₹1,500 crore or $200 million, are most likely to ‘go unicorn' in the next 2 to 4 years, according to a report.

As per the report, such startups with and most likely to ‘go unicorn’ within 2 years (Gazelles) or 4 years (Cheetahs) if their worth is at least $200 million.

The future unicorns are valued at $36 billion, it said, adding that the leap to being a unicorn can also happen swiftly, as seen in five 'cheetahs' which directly jumped into the unicorn club during the last eight months.

Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India, said preparing the list of such companies which get private placements was a difficult task and added that inputs have been taken from venture capital funds.

"India is home to more than 600 million internet users and is expected to have 900 million users by 2025. The adoption of the internet in rural areas will further compliment the rise of technology start-ups. Fintech companies operating in mobile payments, insurance, blockchain, stock trading and digital lending will grow further to capitalize the internet penetration," he said.

