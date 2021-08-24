New Delhi: Ice-cream brand Noto that sells low-calorie ice-creams and popsicles has raised ₹4 crore in pre-series A funding led by a clutch of investors including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and other angel investors.

Noto was founded in 2018 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ashni Sheth. It sells ice creams and fruit popsicles that are low in calories. Since its inception, it has sold over five lakh units of ice-creams.

For now, the brand has a limited presence in the country as it retails largely in Mumbai. It has plans to enter newer markets.

Ashni Sheth, co-founder and director, Noto, said the brand intends to expand in the healthy ice cream vertical and add flavors in different formats, and cater to specific lifestyle and dietary requirements such as vegan, keto, high protein and more.

“Being available pan-India is the next big thing we would like to work on. While this will be challenging, we feel confident it's the right approach," she said.

The country’s ice-cream segment is largely dominated by large companies such as Hindustan Unilever as well as dairy companies like Amul, Vadilal, Mother Dairy, Adityaa Milk (now part of HUL). Then there are chains such as Natural’s, Baskin Robbins among others.

John Abraham said he is identifying health and fitness businesses that have growth potential as well as those which align with his lifestyle.

“We see Noto as the leading healthy ice cream in the industry with strong promoters and on-point branding. We are excited about the strategic expansion plans to key cities and want to be part of the Noto growth story," Abraham said.

The brand is capitalizing on the growing demand among consumers who are seeking indulgent food but are also conscious of what they consume. The trend has accelerated post the pandemic wherein consumers are turning more health-conscious.

"There has been an acceleration in consumers' preference towards healthier desserts. Noto, with its calibrated product offerings, is well placed to cater to this rising demand," said Abhishek Agarwal, managing partner, Rockstud Capital.

