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AdvaRisk in talks to raise $20-25 million from Fundamentum, others

Nabodita GangulyPriyamvada C
2 min read1 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Fundamentum’s interest comes soon after the launch of its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A).
Fundamentum’s interest comes soon after the launch of its ₹3,000 crore third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A).
Summary

ICICI Bank-backed AdvaRisk is exploring a $20-25 million fundraise as banks step up efforts to detect fraud and recover stressed assets.

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ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Fundamentum, according to two people aware of the matter.

ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Fundamentum, according to two people aware of the matter.

The deal is still in the early stages and could change as the company is also in discussions with other investors, the people added. AdvaRisk and Fundamentum did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Monday.

The deal is still in the early stages and could change as the company is also in discussions with other investors, the people added. AdvaRisk and Fundamentum did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Monday.

Fundamentum is a venture capital firm backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, venture capitalist Sanjeev Aggarwal and Ashish Kumar. Its portfolio includes KukuFM, Wishlink, AppsForBharat and FlexiLoans.

The potential investment comes after Fundamentum launched its third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), in May. The 3,000-crore fund, headed by Fundamentum co-founder and general partner Ashish Kumar, will focus on growth-stage artificial intelligence, consumer technology and frontier technology startups in India.

Also Read | Punjab & Sind Bank targets $100 mn foreign funding, ₹4-trillion business by FY29

A bigger fraud bill

The fundraise discussions come as banks contend with increasingly sophisticated fraud and a growing need to track and recover stressed assets.

On 29 May, Mint reported that bank fraud cases fell sharply to 10,114 in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), from 23,722 in FY25 and 35,800 in FY24. However, the amount involved rose to 48,021 crore in FY26, from 32,803 crore in FY25 and 11,013 crore in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released in May.

In a separate report on 20 May, Mint said India’s largest banks were strengthening cyber defences, hiring specialised talent and expanding insurance coverage amid concerns that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence tools could enable faster and harder-to-contain cyberattacks.

Banks are also stepping up efforts to track and recover stressed assets. State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, has begun digitizing its stressed-asset tracking systems to improve recovery processes and oversight.

Also Read | As UPI fraud worries rise, can the e-rupee be a safer way to pay?

Founded in 2016, AdvaRisk helps banks and financial institutions identify financial fraud, assess borrower risk and improve recoveries from loan defaults. It builds a database of real estate and other assets linked to defaulters, allowing lenders to identify assets against which they may be able to recover dues. The company also automates the identification of red flags in lender accounts.

AdvaRisk claims to work with several major financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to data platform Tracxn, AdvaRisk has so far raised $7.89 million across four equity rounds. The company was founded by Vishal Sharma and Rahul Metkar.

AdvaRisk’s revenue rose from 6.7 crore in FY23 to 11.8 crore in FY25, while its losses widened from 4 crore to 10.7 crore over the same period, according to Tracxn. The founders collectively hold about 44% of the company. Other shareholders include Sprout Venture Partners, ICICI Bank and Big Capital, according to Tracxn.

Also Read | Fintech investors shift to software, infra as policy risks mount
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Meet the Author

Nabodita Ganguly

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesStart-upsAdvaRisk in talks to raise $20-25 million from Fundamentum, others

AdvaRisk in talks to raise $20-25 million from Fundamentum, others

Nabodita GangulyPriyamvada C
2 min read1 Sep 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Fundamentum’s interest comes soon after the launch of its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A).
Fundamentum’s interest comes soon after the launch of its ₹3,000 crore third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A).
Summary

ICICI Bank-backed AdvaRisk is exploring a $20-25 million fundraise as banks step up efforts to detect fraud and recover stressed assets.

Gift this article

ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Fundamentum, according to two people aware of the matter.

ICICI Bank-backed startup AdvaRisk, which helps banks and financial institutions detect fraud and assess borrower risk, is in talks to raise $20-25 million, or about 190-237.5 crore, from investors including Fundamentum, according to two people aware of the matter.

The deal is still in the early stages and could change as the company is also in discussions with other investors, the people added. AdvaRisk and Fundamentum did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Monday.

The deal is still in the early stages and could change as the company is also in discussions with other investors, the people added. AdvaRisk and Fundamentum did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Monday.

Fundamentum is a venture capital firm backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, venture capitalist Sanjeev Aggarwal and Ashish Kumar. Its portfolio includes KukuFM, Wishlink, AppsForBharat and FlexiLoans.

The potential investment comes after Fundamentum launched its third fund, Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), in May. The 3,000-crore fund, headed by Fundamentum co-founder and general partner Ashish Kumar, will focus on growth-stage artificial intelligence, consumer technology and frontier technology startups in India.

Also Read | Punjab & Sind Bank targets $100 mn foreign funding, ₹4-trillion business by FY29

A bigger fraud bill

The fundraise discussions come as banks contend with increasingly sophisticated fraud and a growing need to track and recover stressed assets.

On 29 May, Mint reported that bank fraud cases fell sharply to 10,114 in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), from 23,722 in FY25 and 35,800 in FY24. However, the amount involved rose to 48,021 crore in FY26, from 32,803 crore in FY25 and 11,013 crore in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released in May.

In a separate report on 20 May, Mint said India’s largest banks were strengthening cyber defences, hiring specialised talent and expanding insurance coverage amid concerns that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence tools could enable faster and harder-to-contain cyberattacks.

Banks are also stepping up efforts to track and recover stressed assets. State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, has begun digitizing its stressed-asset tracking systems to improve recovery processes and oversight.

Also Read | As UPI fraud worries rise, can the e-rupee be a safer way to pay?

Founded in 2016, AdvaRisk helps banks and financial institutions identify financial fraud, assess borrower risk and improve recoveries from loan defaults. It builds a database of real estate and other assets linked to defaulters, allowing lenders to identify assets against which they may be able to recover dues. The company also automates the identification of red flags in lender accounts.

AdvaRisk claims to work with several major financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to data platform Tracxn, AdvaRisk has so far raised $7.89 million across four equity rounds. The company was founded by Vishal Sharma and Rahul Metkar.

AdvaRisk’s revenue rose from 6.7 crore in FY23 to 11.8 crore in FY25, while its losses widened from 4 crore to 10.7 crore over the same period, according to Tracxn. The founders collectively hold about 44% of the company. Other shareholders include Sprout Venture Partners, ICICI Bank and Big Capital, according to Tracxn.

Also Read | Fintech investors shift to software, infra as policy risks mount
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nabodita Ganguly

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsAdvaRisk in talks to raise $20-25 million from Fundamentum, others
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