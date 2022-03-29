Icons of enterprise win top honours

Top Indian startups, chosen through a rigorous jury process, were felicitated at the Mint Startup Icon Awards 2022 in New Delhi, with a galaxy of investors and founders in attendance. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gave away the awards The winners at a glance:

