Icons of enterprise win top honours

Icons of enterprise win top honours

Anurag Jain, secretary, DPIIT, with Radhika Ananth, VP, Accel India Management; Salman Quraishi, head of sales, Zerodha (on left); Deepika Bharti, head of service operations, Shaadi.com; Ashish Dubey, director-marketing, Innovaccer; Lalit Pruthi, VP-finance, Nykaa; Ishan Sharma, head of business development, Juspay (on right) 
1 min read . 01:51 AM IST Livemint

Top Indian startups, chosen through a rigorous jury process, were felicitated at the Mint Startup Icon Awards 2022 in New Delhi, with a galaxy of investors and founders in attendance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Top Indian startups, chosen through a rigorous jury process, were felicitated at the Mint Startup Icon Awards 2022 in New Delhi, with a galaxy of investors and founders in attendance. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gave away the awards The winners at a glance:

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, with Chargebee executives
Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, with Chargebee executives
Shruti Singh, joint secretary, DPIIT
Goyal presenting the ‘Angel Investor of the year’ award to Sujeet Kumar, co-founder, Udaan
Investor Lounge: (R-L) Hanisha Vaswani, managing partner, Majority; Abhishek Gupta, partner, Trifecta Capital; Sunil Kumar Goyal, CEO, YourNest Capital Advisors; Arpit Agarwal, director, Blume Ventures; Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder, Indian Angel Network; Sateesh Andra, MD, Endiya Partners; Nupur Garg, founder, WinPE; and others
Delegates at the event
Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, interacting with Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar and Zetwerk co-founder Vishal Chaudhary
Goyal presenting the ‘Best Early-Stage Award’ award to Sahil Kini, co-founder and CEO, Setu
Amitabh Kant presenting an award to Megha Agarwal, VP, user growth, Meesho
Anurag Jain interacting with Bipin Babu, co-founder and COO, Colexion
The award goes to
