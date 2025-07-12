From dosa batter to chutney, iD Fresh finds recipe for profit in premium products
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 12 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
In FY24, iD Fresh recorded a net profit of ₹4.5 crore, its first since 2005. The firm targets 14% Ebitda for FY26 and plans to list in public markets by FY27.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: An increased focus on premium products and higher investment in expanding production capacity helped packaged foods maker iD Fresh maintain profitability in the fiscal year ended March, a top executive told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story