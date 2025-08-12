Identity verification startup 1Kosmos raises $57 million in Series B

BENGALURU :Identity verification and security startup 1Kosmos Inc. has raised a $57-million Series B round led by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners at a valuation of approximately $360 million (~ ₹3,000 crore), said a top executive at the US-based firm.
Existing investor ForgePoint Capital also participated in the round, which included a $10 million line of credit from Bridge Bank.
The latest round brings the total funding to $72 million for the company, which has raised two rounds before—a $15 million Series A fundraising led by ForgePoint Capital in 2021 and an undisclosed amount from cybersecurity investor Gula Tech Adventures in 2022, according to data from Tracxn.
“With the new funds we're going to double down on Southeast Asia, and one of the growing markets we're going to focus on is the Middle East," Siddharth Gandhi, chief operating officer, Asia Pacific at 1Kosmos, told Mint.
1Kosmos positions itself as a multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider that replaces old security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA) and passwords.
It uses methods like one-time passwords, push notifications, FIDO Passkeys (which allow users to sign into apps and websites using their device biometrics) and even facial and fingerprint recognition. The company also does employee and vendor onboarding using MFA.
It competes with IDfy, HyperVerge, Zoop, OnGrid, and inVOID, among others, in the Indian identity verification and management market, which, according to Tracxn, boasts 90 players.
These companies receive small cheques, starting as low as $250,000 and going as high as $11 million, which is what the digital transaction and enterprise documentation management platform Digio received in 2022 as seed funding from Groww Invest Tech Pvt. Ltd and Rainmatter by Zerodha.
Product development
1Kosmos will be directing 35-40% of the funds raised towards research and development for product development.
Currently, it has three products: 1Kosmos Verify, 1Kosmos Workforce, and 1Kosmos Customer. Specifically, the company is doubling down on improving its AI-detection algorithms. “We're improving capabilities around deepfake detection and injection attacks," said Gandhi.
Injection attacks occur when artificial intelligence is made to behave like a user, thereby breaching enterprise ecosystems.
Second on the company's list of priorities is deepening its presence in Asia and the Middle East, for which it's putting aside 25% of the funds raised.
The remaining is being split between deepening its services to government entities in the North American geography and increasing its sales and marketing spending.
North America accounts for 65% of its revenue, while Asia accounts for the remaining 35%. “With Southeast Asia and the Middle East kicking in, we will continue to maintain that ratio," said Gandhi. “The balance that Asia brings in is in terms of contract volumes, not in terms of value."
India plans
When 1Kosmos, founded by Hemen Vimadalal, Rohan Pinto, and Mike Engle, launched simultaneously in the US and Indian markets in 2018. Since then, its client list in the country has grown. It began the year with 22 clients. As of last week, it had onboarded six more clients, bringing its total to 28 clients in India.
It plans to bring its total number of clients in the country to 50 by the end of 2026-27.
Initially, the company's clients, including India Infoline and Kotak Securities, mostly came from banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and a few business process outsourcing companies.
It is trying to broaden its client base to more sectors. “We're moving towards pharma and education. A country with a population of 1.4 billion is a very large addressable market for us to cover. That's including customer-facing businesses," said Gandhi.
1Kosmos' India subsidiary recorded a revenue of ₹14 crore in 2023-24, up 5% year-on-year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose to ₹2.7 crore and profit to ₹1.8 crore.