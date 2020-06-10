Commenting on bringing the new product in the market, Mr. Sushant Reddy, Co-founder & CEO, Arvi, said, “Everything we did till February 2020 is set to change going forward. Companies, restaurants, housing societies, manufacturing plants need effective screening solutions. Our kiosks make screening experience both safe and simple for workplaces and commercial establishments with large walk-ins. By integrating facial recognition & advanced sensors, we have tried to leverage the best technologies in India’s fight against Covid19".