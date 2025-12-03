Talent shortage

Razorpay is scouting for software engineers to join its Bengaluru office. Founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, the IPO bound fintech major is expected to offer around ₹20 lakh in compensation, along with a joining bonus of ₹3 lakh and ₹20 lakh of Esops with a vesting period of four years. The company declined to comment on Mint's emailed queries. SpeakX, an over 1-year-old edutech startup in its current form, made its IIT hiring debut this year but struggled to close top candidates despite increasing compensation. The English learning platform is expected to hire backend software engineers for its Gurugram office and may offer ₹10 lakh joining bonus and ₹10 lakh Esops alongside its compensation.