‘Illegal betting apps hurt games of skill’3 min read 08 Jun 2023, 12:29 PM IST
In recent years, an alarming number of illegal gambling and betting apps with ties to China have emerged, prompting the Indian government to take action against many.
New Delhi: Offshore illegal betting companies have come under severe criticism from the founder of Head Digital Works Deepak Gullapalli for luring away a large number of users from the legal “games of skill" businesses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×