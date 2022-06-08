I’m a teacher at heart and will always be one: Invact Metaversity’s Pratap3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- Trouble at edtech startup Invact Metaversity had been brewing internally for some time
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Tanay Pratap, founder and chief executive officer of Bengaluru-based edtech startup Invact Metaversity, dismisses conjecture that his startup is in the shutdown mode after the exit of co-founder Manish Maheswari last month. He insists that he is planning to resume operations by introducing an “upgraded" course in 6-8 weeks for 35-odd students and scale the business over the next 18-24 months with the funds the startup has at its disposal.