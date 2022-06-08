NEW DELHI : Tanay Pratap, founder and chief executive officer of Bengaluru-based edtech startup Invact Metaversity, dismisses conjecture that his startup is in the shutdown mode after the exit of co-founder Manish Maheswari last month. He insists that he is planning to resume operations by introducing an “upgraded" course in 6-8 weeks for 35-odd students and scale the business over the next 18-24 months with the funds the startup has at its disposal.

Maheshwari, who headed Twitter in India for nearly three years, co-founded Invact Metaversity with Microsoft alumnus Tanay Pratap in October 2021. Trouble at the startup, operated by Invact School Pvt. Ltd, had been brewing internally for some time between the two co-founders over how it should be run.

However, the spat becam public when Maheshwari tweeted on 25 May that “we (he and Pratap) are now standing at crossroads. We are exploring several options such as (a) cutting the burn rate and pivoting to another idea, (b) letting one of the founders take full charge, or (c) returning the excess capital to investors". Two days later, Maheshwari exercised the second option as he stepped down as CEO and director of Invact Metaversity and Pratap took charge as CEO.

“I wish the differences were handled in a better manner. It was surely not the best way to do things," acknowledged Pratap in an interview. “The metaverse is definitely a superior medium as compared to Zoom and Google Meet just as these technologies are better than a plain vanilla phone call. But I had a clear vision when I left Microsoft (he was senior software engineer at Microsoft) that I wanted to impart education with technology being a tool and not an end in itself. My idea was not to build metaverses for others but using it to impart education," he explained, adding, “I’m a teacher at heart and will always be one."

Pratap also pointed out that to begin with, the name “we had in mind was Invact Verse and not Invact Metaversity". Invact Metaversity began by offering a 16-week metaMBA programme, costing ₹2 lakh, to be delivered in the metaversity where students could learn from industry experts and peers using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. The startup’s first batch of 60 students, who were “chosen from 1,200 applicants", was to begin on 12 May but the course was cancelled due to the internal spat, and the students had to be refunded their money.

Pratap claims he has since personally reached out to these students and “35 of them have come back". But how does he plan to regain their trust? “This time around, the course is free since those students already have jobs and they will have to learn in the part time," says Pratap, insisting that “I’m dedicated to the cause." He added that given the erratic bandwidth in a country like India, an educational metaverse campus should be operational even when the signal strength is poor. In cases where the bandwidth is poor, Invact now plans to use the “MetaLite version that will have a 2D (instead of 3D) experience of audio and video".

Till May, Invact Metaversity had about 40 employees but some were asked to leave, which also was a source of dispute between Maheshwari and Pratap. Invact, according to Pratap, “now has 18 employees including me".