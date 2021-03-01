ImaginXP raises $1.5 million from Venture Catalysts

NEW DELHI: ImaginXP, an edu-tech enterprise, said it has raised $1.5 million, led by Venture Catalysts along with co-investors Shashank Deshpande, Krish Kupathil, Samyakth Capital, among others.

Pune-based ImaginXP helps universities provide future skills degree programmes and for-credit certification courses with corporate-led curriculum, well-trained faculty and a coaching platform that brings 1,250+ corporate coaches led mentorship and live projects for students. The focus is on student outcomes by enabling universities to provide world class education in India.

Founded by Shashank Shwet and led by Prof. (Col) Shishir Kumar, ImaginXP's value lies in making its partners successful in closing the employability gap.

“ImaginXP is partnering with universities to give them access to a world-class curriculum with an industry partnered delivery model. The success of universities is the success of ImaginXP," says Prof. (Col) Shishir Kumar, Director General, ImaginXP.

It provides B.Des (Bachelor of Design), M.Des (Master of Design), BBA, MBA, BSc and BTech degree programmes in partnership with universities. The MyCoach platform connects corporates and startups to students for live projects, internships and shadow learning.

The pandemic led online working model has only accelerated these opportunities for students. The company currently has 2,500 students studying its full-time degree programmes and 15000+ students on the MyCoach platform. Additionally, with universities being allowed to issue online degrees, ImaginXP is in a unique position to help its partners.

“ImaginXP has a proven revenue model with universities to help them increase their capacity by providing future skills and a focus on student ROI. Their MyCoach platform has digitally accelerated the company to a 3 times growth trajectory over the last 2 years," said Anuj Golecha, Co-Founder at Venture Catalysts.

Within three years the company has partnered with 22 universities across the country and employs 70+ full-time faculty members with 3,00,000 students collectively studying at these partner universities. The company provides for-credit certification in the upcoming fields of design, emerging technologies such as Design Thinking, Gaming design, cybersecurity and Robotics.

“Our test of time was during the pandemic when the traditional university model got disrupted. We quickly scaled up our digital platform MyCoach to provide for-credit courses to the universities and engage the students on their behalf," said Shashank Shwet, Co-founder, ImaginXP.

The current round of funding is aimed at accelerating both offline and online degree programmes. Additionally, the company aims to hire 500+ faculty and create new disciplines in design, technology and business to get the students ready for the digital world.

