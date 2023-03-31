Impact investors flock to startups in agritech

Still, the agritech sector in India, where half the total population depends on farming, is projected to keep growing at a brisk pace for several years. According to the Inclusive Finance India report, the agritech sector is expected to grow at an annualized pace of around 50% over the next five years, reaching $34 billion in gross merchandise value by 2027, a sharp rise from the current $4 billion. The IIC report also highlighted the segments that are receiving the most funding. It showed that startups focused on facilitating market linkages, which connect farmers and markets, garnered over 65% of the total funds. These tech platforms aim to address critical challenges faced by the highly dispersed farming community, such as access to quality inputs and advisory services, institutional credit, information, and fair product pricing. In India, technology is bridging the gap and facilitating progress in the agricultural sector, according to IIC.

