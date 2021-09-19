In Apac, health-tech is one of the fastest-growing verticals: Navdeep Manaktala

We see particular demand for better and easier access to healthcare in these times, and, in fact, health-tech is one of the fastest-growing verticals across the Asia-Pacific. In March 2020, the government announced telemedicine guidelines during the nationwide lockdown, and state-owned teleconsultation portal eSanjeevani is setting high records. Regulatory interventions provided an additional impetus to healthcare digitization, and leading health-tech startups reported a three to five times increase in patient traffic within just six months of the onset of the pandemic.