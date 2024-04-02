In charts: Summer is here, but for India’s startups, funding winter is still on
Summary
- The Indian tech startup ecosystem saw a decline in venture capital funding during the first three months of 2024, reversing the moderate growth in funding over the previous three quarters, data from Tracxn shows.
The Indian tech startup ecosystem saw a decline in venture capital funding during the first three months of 2024, reversing the moderate growth in funding over the previous three quarters. According to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn, Indian tech startups raised $2 billion in the March-ended quarter, down from $2.3 billion in the previous quarter. The number of funding rounds also dropped to a three-year low.