In edtech vs coaching centres, teachers win

A sign that the fight for teaching talent has reached a flashpoint came when Brajesh Maheshwari, the director and co-founder of test preparation centre Allen Career Institute, in a video clip last week warned his teachers that they could be “blacklisted" if they join other organizations. “When teachers leave in the middle of the session, this leaves students in a state of confusion and turmoil. These young minds come to us from all corners of the country, leaving their families behind. They have faith in our system and it is the professional and moral responsibility of teachers to do their job honestly and not fall prey to money," Naveen Maheshwari, director at Allen Career Institute, said in an interview. He denied that faculty who had decided to quit were being threatened. “We have a strong faculty and administration staff of around 10,000. The message was not perceived in the correct context. No threat was given to anyone," Maheshwari said.

