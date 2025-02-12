Companies
Incense startups sniff better opportunity abroad as local market, dominated by legacy players, limits prospects
Samiksha Goel 12 Feb 2025
Summary
- While these companies are growing gradually domestically, lack of awareness and the price-sensitive nature of the market have made it a challenge to sustain their businesses of selling premium, organic and eco-friendly incense products.
A new wave of Indian incense-making startups is looking beyond the domestic market for growth, lured by the scent of more lucrative prospects overseas.
