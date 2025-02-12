“In FY25 and FY26, we are betting big on exports. I am going to spend a significant time focusing on how to crack and scale up internationally," Bharat Bansal, CEO and cofounder of Nirmalaya, told Mint. “In India, customers switch brands very easily, depending on the price. The actual money you can make in this category for the value of the product is only in the international business as people are willing to pay a price for a quality product."